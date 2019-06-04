|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Meadows TB
|41
|157
|27
|56
|.357
|Polanco Min
|55
|219
|38
|74
|.338
|TAnderson ChW
|52
|197
|32
|65
|.330
|Brantley Hou
|58
|225
|30
|74
|.329
|Fletcher LAA
|58
|205
|32
|66
|.322
|Devers Bos
|58
|225
|41
|71
|.316
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|LeMahieu NYY
|53
|209
|37
|65
|.311
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Reddick Hou
|53
|195
|27
|60
|.308
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Encarnacion, Seattle, 16; 5 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 tied at 39.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.