World War II veteran Johnnie Jones, Sr. poses for a portrait at his home in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Jones, who joined the military in
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones, Sr. poses for a portrait holding his Croix Guerre medal at his home in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Jo
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Portrayals of the massive D-Day assault on Normandy often depict an all-white host of invaders, but in fact it also included many African Americans.
Roughly 2,000 African American troops are believed to have hit the shores of Normandy in various capacities on June 6, 1944. Serving in a U.S. military still-segregated by race, they encountered discrimination both in the service and when they came home.
But on Normandy, they faced the same danger as everyone else.