Monday's Major League Linescores

|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|105
|20x—8
|11
|1
Bedrosian, Cahill (2), Anderson (6), Garcia (6), Ramirez (8) and Lucroy; Lester, Edwards Jr. (8), Maples (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 4-4. L_Cahill 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Baez (14), Contreras (13).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|000—3
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Buehler, Jansen (9) and Smith; Ray, Andriese (8), Chafin (9) and Kelly. W_Buehler 6-1. L_Ray 4-3. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (8). Arizona, Walker (11).