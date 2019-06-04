TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese writer and idol Yumi Ishikawa launched and submitted a petition to abolish the common Japanese workplace practice of compulsory high-heels for women with 18,000 signatures to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare on Monday (June 3).

“Don’t force women to wear high heels at work” was the slogan for the petition.

Ishikawa said that she once experienced unbearable pain and bleeding in her feet when she worked as a part-time guide staff at a funeral venue, where she was required to put on high heels during the entire working day according to the company’s dress code. She then questioned this common requirement in the Japanese workplace and launched a #KuToo campaign on Twitter. The inspiration for the catchy hashtag #KuToo was the well-known #MeToo, combining with two homophonic Japanese words: shoes (kutsu) and pain (kutsū).

According to Ishikawa, #KuToo was a success and received feedback from both women and men, such as “Even if I told them it hurts, they will only reply that this is so-called workplace manners.” and “Every time I see my friends suffer from the pain, I felt there must be a problem in our society.”

With encouragement from her friends, Ishikawa took the #KuToo campaign to another level and launched an online petition, which received more than 18,800 signatures by June 2. She then submitted the petition letter yesterday afternoon to The Equal Employment Bureau at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. Among the petitioners, most are university students who are currently hunting for a job.

"Many women are forced to put on high heels in the workplace or during an job interview. I started to doubt if this requirement is reasonable at all. And I believe the petition can visualize this doubt shared by many, and hopefully change the practice,” she told NHK in an interview.