TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- The Golden Pin Design Award's salon series gets underway this month in Taipei City, Kuala Lumpur and Macao as part of government efforts promoting cooperation and exchanges between top Taiwan and regional talents.



Organized by Taiwan Design Center under the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Industrial Development Bureau, the Design Perspectives x Golden Pin Salon opens June 6 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei.



The event features local architect and interior designer Johnny Chiu and industrial designer Gina Hsu, as well as Taipei-based graphic designer Andrew Wong from Hong Kong. The trio will share perspectives on such topics as design trends in Asia, new avenues for industry events and narrative expression via creations.



During the June 11 session at the Malaysian Institute of Architects in Kuala Lumpur, pioneering motion designer Liu Keng-ming and curator Wang Yao-pang, both from Taiwan, are set to elaborate on career highlights and offer advice for those seeking to enter the field. In addition, Huat Lim—managing director of ZLG Design headquartered in the Southeast Asian country—is set to discuss cultural aspirations and attitudes.



The final event takes place June 15 at Macao Tower Convention and Entertainment Center. Hsu and Liu will revisit their Taipei and Kuala Lumpur presentations, while Macao's award-winning graphic designer Au Chon Hin—renowned for bold and eye-catching visuals employed at cultural festivals—is expected to draw the curtain back on the intricacies of social design.



Established in 1981, the Golden Pin Design Award is generally considered one of the most influential and prestigious honors in the Chinese-speaking world. (SFC-E)