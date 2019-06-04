TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a weather front blasts all of western Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for 16 counties and cities across the nation.

At 10:55 a.m., as moisture pours in with a southwest wind, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for 16 counties and cities, including New Taipei City, Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Kaosiung City, and Pingtung County. The CWB advises residents in these areas to beware of sudden, heavy downpours, lightning strikes, strong wind gusts, and flash flooding.

When the rain is not falling, the weather will be muggy, with temperatures in northern Taiwan ranging between 24 and 34 degrees Celsius, 23 to 33 degrees in central Taiwan, 24 to 35 degrees in southern Taiwan, and 23 to 35 degrees in eastern Taiwan.



CWB radar map.