TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Muslims will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr (開齋節) across Taiwan, starting with an event at the Taipei Main Station on Wednesday (June 5).

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim festival that marks the end of a month-long period of fasting called Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr is Arabic for "festival of breaking the fast" and is an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries, lasting three days and starting on the first sighting of the new moon.

As Taiwan is home to 271,000 Indonesian migrant workers, the majority of whom are Muslim, Taipei's Department of Labor will be holding Pesta Idul Fitri 2019 in Taipei Main Station, to enable Muslims in northern Taiwan to enjoy the festival, reported CNA.



(Photo from news.immigration.gov.tw)

Huang Shu-yuan (黃淑媛), a section chief in the city's Foreign and Disabled Labor Office told CNA that the event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include games with small prizes and snacks.



Advertisement for Eid al-Fitr events at Taipei Main Station.

The following other events will also take place on Wednesday across Taiwan:

The "Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri" will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Keelung Civic Palaza and the "2019 Taoyuan Eid al-Fitr Event" starting at 7 a.m. at Taoyuan's Jianguo Yunlin Joint Community Hall.

Yunlin County will hold a celebration from 8 a.m. until noon at the National Immigration Agency's service center. Starting at 7 a.m., two events will take place in Yilan County, including one at the Farmer's Association and another at Nan'an Junior High School in Su'ao Township.

Penghu County will hold an event welcoming Muslim fishermen to the Penghu Youth Activity Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hualien will be holding an event from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hualien County Jhongjheng Gymnasium (花蓮縣中正體育館).



Advertisement for event in Keelung.



Advertisement for event in Taoyuan.

Friday (June 7)

Tainan City will be holding an event at Mingde Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Advertisement for Tainan event.

Saturday (June 8)

Changhua will be holding an event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot behind the Changhua Train Station.

An event will be held at the Taisugar Shanhua Sugar Factory (台灣糖業(股)公司善化糖廠) in Tainan City from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Advertisement for Changhua event.

Sunday (June 9):

The DOL will hold a flash mob Idul Fitri (Indonesian for Eid al-Fitr) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Taipei Main Station.

Taipei City's Department of Information and Tourism will hold an event titled Gemilang Idul Fitri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Taipei's Da'an Park. The festival will include a market, stage show, and outdoor lectures.

Taichung will be holding an event at Guangfu Elementary School's track area in the city's Central District from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Advertisement for Taichung Event.



Advertisement for Gemilang Idul Fitri event in Taipei's Da'an Park.

For more information about Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Taiwan this week, please visit the Taiwan 我來了 Facebook page.