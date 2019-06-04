NEW YORK (AP) — Designers Brandon Maxwell and Rick Owens have taken top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

A slew of fashion luminaries and celebrities were on hand at the Brooklyn Museum Monday evening for the glittery ceremony, which is fashion's answer to the Oscars. TV host and comedian Hasan Minhaj and actress Jessica Williams were among the top presenters, handing out the womenswear award to Maxwell and the menswear award to Owens.

Perhaps the evening's most high-profile honor, the Fashion Icon award, went to pop star Jennifer Lopez, honored for her style and her multifaceted career. And this year's Board of Directors' Tribute went, for the first time, to a doll: none other than Barbie was honored as "an icon and champion of female empowerment."