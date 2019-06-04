  1. Home
  2. World

Judge removes prosecutor from Navy SEAL war crimes case

By JULIE WATSON and BRIAN MELLEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/04 08:05
This undated selfie photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 dea

This undated selfie photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 dea

FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 d

FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by Andrea Gallagher shows her husband, Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who has been charged with murder in the 2017 d

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, hugs his wife, Andrea Gallagher, after leaving a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego, Thu

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, hugs his wife, Andrea Gallagher, after leaving a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego, Thu

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, Friday, May 31, 20

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, Friday, May 31, 20

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, hugs his wife, Andrea Gallagher, after leaving a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego, Thu

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, hugs his wife, Andrea Gallagher, after leaving a military courtroom on Naval Base San Diego, Thu

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military judge has removed the lead prosecutor accused of misconduct from the war crimes case of a decorated Navy SEAL.

Defense attorney Tim Parlatore says Capt. Aaron Rugh (ROO) made the ruling Monday after he and other attorneys for Chief Edward Gallagher excoriated prosecutors for tracking their emails without court approval to find the source of news leaks.

Rugh unexpectedly released Gallagher from custody last week as a remedy for interference by prosecutors.

The removal could delay the trial scheduled to start June 10.

Republicans say Gallagher has been mistreated and President Donald Trump has considered dismissing the charges as commander-in-chief.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of an injured teenage militant in Iraq in 2017.