WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Amanda Anisimova, only 17, becomes the first player born in the 2000s to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, and earning the right to face defending champion Simona Halep next. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 780 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-MEN

PARIS — Novak Djokovic is into his record 10th consecutive French Open quarterfinal, something not even King of Clay Rafael Nadal has managed to do. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— With:

— FRENCH OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

ATH--SEMENYA-TESTOSTERONE RULES

Caster Semenya wins an interim ruling in her battle against the IAAF when the Swiss supreme court orders athletics' governing body to suspend its testosterone regulations, raising the prospect of her competing at the world championships without having to take hormone suppressing medication. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 740 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

NOTTINGHAM, England — Trust Pakistan to upset the form book at the Cricket World Cup. The world's most unpredictable team ends a run of 11 straight losses in one-day internationals by beating top-ranked England by 14 runs in a thriller at Trent Bridge. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 740 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--CWC-ENGLAND — England gets wake-up call at Cricket World Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

CRI--CWC-INDIA'S WAIT

SOUTHAMPTON, England — There's been practice. There's been paintball. There's been a meeting with the Queen. There hasn't been one shot in anger, though, from one-day cricket's No. 2-ranked team. By John Pye. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--CWC-AFGHANISTAN'S AIM

It's just ... cricket. At least, that's how Afghanistan's captain at the Cricket World Cup would like to edit the old expression. By John Pye. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--NEYMAR ALLEGATION-TITE

RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio de Janeiro's cybercrime police division wants Neymar to testify about a video he published with messages and images allegedly exchanged with the woman who accuses him of raping her in a Paris hotel. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA PRESIDENT

PARIS — After years of turmoil for FIFA, Gianni Infantino this week will get a fresh four-year presidential term to lead world soccer in relative calm. Here's a look at Infantino's first three years in office, and the next four. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 970 words, photos.

BKN--NBA FINALS

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors feel good mentally, and they are certainly in better shape physically than the Golden State Warriors. Game 3 is on Wednesday. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--WWCUP-WORLD CUP PREVIEW

The world's best player won't be at the Women's World Cup but the world's best team will be, with both sides taking a stand for equality. By Anne Peterson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

