MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico's governmental National Human Rights Commission has launched a broad criticism of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obradór, saying human rights don't appear to be a priority for his administration.

Lopez Obradór has angered rights groups by cutting funding for non-governmental organizations and criticizing watchdog agencies, some newspapers and journalists, accusing them of being allied with conservatives.

Commission President Luis Gonzalez said Lopez Obradór's austerity drive could hurt health care and criticism of regulatory agencies and independent voices threatened human rights.

While veiled, Gonzalez's speech Monday suggested broad and growing disagreements with the president.

Gonzalez said "criticism of civic groups and groups of journalists, and the need to avoid comments that divide or polarize people, are things that should be examined to ensure better protection for human rights."