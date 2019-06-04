UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two international groups trying to foster a solution to the political and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela want to get buy-in from countries supporting embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

The Lima Group and the International Contact Group met Monday at U.N. headquarters. Both groups consider opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó Venezuela's rightful leader.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Néstor Popolizio says members decided to make overtures to nations backing Maduro's government and ask them to, in his words, "be part of the solution ... to get a transition" and new elections in Venezuela.

A U.N. envoy from Maduro supporter Russia said earlier Monday that "any initiative that respects the Venezuelan constitution and legitimate government of Venezuela can contribute." But deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy says Moscow isn't "seeking to get involved in each and every effort."