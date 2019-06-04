New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|106.30
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|104.85
|105.65
|103.00
|103.75
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|109.95
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|107.10
|108.10
|105.55
|106.30
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|110.60
|111.60
|109.15
|109.95
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|114.30
|115.05
|112.70
|113.45
|Down
|.65
|May
|116.35
|116.95
|114.70
|115.45
|Down
|.60
|Jul
|117.90
|118.55
|116.45
|117.20
|Down
|.50
|Sep
|119.35
|119.90
|118.15
|118.80
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|121.65
|122.25
|120.80
|121.35
|Down
|.30
|Mar
|124.30
|124.55
|123.50
|123.90
|Down
|.20
|May
|125.15
|125.60
|125.10
|125.45
|Down
|.15
|Jul
|126.50
|126.90
|126.50
|126.90
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|127.75
|128.30
|127.75
|128.20
|Down
|.10
|Dec
|130.30
|Down
|.10
|Mar
|132.35
|Down
|.10
|May
|133.65
|Up
|3.75