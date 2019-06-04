  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/04 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 106.30 Down .80
Jul 104.85 105.65 103.00 103.75 Down .85
Sep 109.95 Up 1.80
Sep 107.10 108.10 105.55 106.30 Down .80
Dec 110.60 111.60 109.15 109.95 Down .70
Mar 114.30 115.05 112.70 113.45 Down .65
May 116.35 116.95 114.70 115.45 Down .60
Jul 117.90 118.55 116.45 117.20 Down .50
Sep 119.35 119.90 118.15 118.80 Down .45
Dec 121.65 122.25 120.80 121.35 Down .30
Mar 124.30 124.55 123.50 123.90 Down .20
May 125.15 125.60 125.10 125.45 Down .15
Jul 126.50 126.90 126.50 126.90 Down .15
Sep 127.75 128.30 127.75 128.20 Down .10
Dec 130.30 Down .10
Mar 132.35 Down .10
May 133.65 Up 3.75