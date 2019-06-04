BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2357 Down 49 Jul 2411 2416 2337 2351 Down 49 Sep 2373 Down 70 Sep 2410 2418 2347 2357 Down 49 Dec 2427 2429 2365 2373 Down 45 Mar 2414 2420 2360 2369 Down 40 May 2412 2420 2368 2375 Down 37 Jul 2421 2428 2382 2384 Down 36 Sep 2439 2439 2395 2395 Down 36 Dec 2450 2450 2406 2406 Down 37 Mar 2414 Down 37 May 2422 Down 55