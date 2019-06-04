  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/04 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2357 Down 49
Jul 2411 2416 2337 2351 Down 49
Sep 2373 Down 70
Sep 2410 2418 2347 2357 Down 49
Dec 2427 2429 2365 2373 Down 45
Mar 2414 2420 2360 2369 Down 40
May 2412 2420 2368 2375 Down 37
Jul 2421 2428 2382 2384 Down 36
Sep 2439 2439 2395 2395 Down 36
Dec 2450 2450 2406 2406 Down 37
Mar 2414 Down 37
May 2422 Down 55