BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2357
|Down
|49
|Jul
|2411
|2416
|2337
|2351
|Down
|49
|Sep
|2373
|Down
|70
|Sep
|2410
|2418
|2347
|2357
|Down
|49
|Dec
|2427
|2429
|2365
|2373
|Down
|45
|Mar
|2414
|2420
|2360
|2369
|Down
|40
|May
|2412
|2420
|2368
|2375
|Down
|37
|Jul
|2421
|2428
|2382
|2384
|Down
|36
|Sep
|2439
|2439
|2395
|2395
|Down
|36
|Dec
|2450
|2450
|2406
|2406
|Down
|37
|Mar
|2414
|Down
|37
|May
|2422
|Down
|55