Taipei (CNA) Southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung City reported another three new cases of indigenous dengue fever last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed on Monday.

The new incidences are believed to be part of a cluster infection that was reported on May 29, and including these three cases, a total of 10 people have been confirmed to be infected with the disease in this cluster, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

The three new patients, two male and one female, are between the ages of 10-50 and live in the city's Sanmin District.

They were admitted to hospitals between May 29 and June 1 and were all found to have been infected with the dengue virus type 4 (DENV-4) strain and are still being treated for the illness, Chuang said.

None of the new patients have traveled overseas recently.

They were in stable condition on Monday, according to the CDC.

Health authorities have disinfected the residences of the patients and the neighborhood where they live to prevent the further spread of the virus, according to the CDC.

The bureau will further investigate the outbreak, Chuang said.

As Taiwan is entering the hottest period of the year, there's a higher risk of dengue fever outbreaks.

The CDC urged people to clean up their living environment to prevent infestations of mosquito larvae and help stop the disease from spreading.

Also, the best protection is to prevent bites from infected mosquitoes and suggest children wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in dengue fever epidemic areas, according to the CDC.