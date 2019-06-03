BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 3 1 .750 — Indiana 2 1 .667 ½ Chicago 1 1 .500 1 Washington 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½ New York 0 2 .000 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Minnesota 3 0 1.000 — Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1½ Phoenix 1 1 .500 1½ Seattle 2 2 .500 1½ Las Vegas 1 2 .333 2 Dallas 0 2 .000 2½

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 80, Las Vegas 74

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.<