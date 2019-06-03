SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has released a proposal to lessen wrongful police shootings. It would use the power of the federal government to change the way local law enforcement is conducted.

Castro's plan was announced Monday and would set a federal standard for use of deadly force, requiring de-escalation tactics and the use of lethal means only as a last resort. Castro would create one database of police departments' use of stops and detentions and another to track officers who've been removed from one agency for cause to prevent them from being hired by another.

Castro says police violence and mistreatment often affects young black men. Castro was cheered on Sunday at the California Democratic Party convention for reciting the names of unarmed minorities killed by police.