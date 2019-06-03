  1. Home
Jury selection starts Monday in missing Chinese scholar case

By  Associated Press
2019/06/03 21:09
This undated photo provided by the University of Illinois Police Department shows Yingying Zhang. The parents of the visiting University of Illinois s

FILE - This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. Jury selection starts Monday, June 3, 2019

FILE- In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Ronggao Zhang, left, and Lifeng Ye, display a photo them with their missing daughter, Yingying Zhang, in Urbana

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Trial is set to begin for a former University of Illinois graduate student accused of kidnapping and killing a visiting scholar from China.

The death penalty is possible in the federal case that starts Monday against 29-year-old Brendt Christensen. Authorities say he tricked or forced 26-year-old Yingying Zhang into his car in June 2017. Christensen has pleaded not guilty. He told the FBI he dropped Zhang off after a few blocks. Zhang's body hasn't been found.

Jury selection is expected to take about a week. Proceedings are in Peoria, a central Illinois city about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Champaign, where Zhang was studying at the university's flagship campus and where she was last seen.

Zhang's father, mother and brother have flown to Illinois from China for the trial.