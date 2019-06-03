TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The decision by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturer, to continue its trade with Huawei has drawn criticism amid a global movement to boycott the Chinese telecommunications multinational.

On the Youtube program Echo Chamber (童溫層) aired on Sunday (June 2), Taiwanese human rights advocate Yang Sen-hong (楊憲宏) questioned the justifiability of the company’s policy to keep providing electronic components for Huawei.

According to the show’s host, Taiwanese attorney Winifred Tung (童文薰), TSMC implements an “export control and analysis system” and has determined that its business with Huawei does not violate the protocol that “any U.S. technologies, materials, and applications involved in the production of goods shall not exceed the 25 percent limit.”

Yang called on TSMC to review its outdated corporate philosophy that seeks to solve political issues through legal means. He argued that the US-China trade war has moved beyond the realms of price and interest and has become a fight for values and justice.

“Technology should serve the public good, not evil,” said Yang. “The continued supply of IT products for Huawei will tarnish the image of the semiconductor industry’s leading company,” he reckoned.

The host and human rights activist also urged profitable companies like TSMC to exercise corporate social responsibility. Standing up for the Tibetan people and Uyghurs in the face of Chinese suppression would set an example.

Washington has imposed a ban barring U.S. companies from doing business with the smartphone and telecom maker, citing spying and tech theft concerns. Beijing, in apparent retaliation, is reportedly working on a blacklist that would include foreign companies that block supplies to Chinese enterprises.