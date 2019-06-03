TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fount Media, an online media outlet, carried an article written by senior journalist Yang Hsien-hung (楊憲宏) criticizing a pro-China organization in the U.S. that has defended China’s hideous behavior.

The article points out that while U.S. Congress members were motioning to take up H.R.649, or Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019, the organization accepted China’s defence and opined that China adopted oppressive measures to control the area because over the years more than 1,200 explosions had happened in the area where the Uyghur live.

The bill was introduced to condemn gross human rights violations of ethnic Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, and calls for an end to arbitrary detention, torture, and harassment of these communities inside and outside China.

The bill would require the U.S. government to come up with remedy measures, even allowing actions affecting U.S.-China trade as steps to counteract China’s oppression in the region

Yang, who is also founder and chairman of Taiwan Association for China Human Rights, said that, among the members of the organization, some have had close relationships with Taiwan’s political circle, with some even having been stationed in Taiwan. However, Taiwan had consulted with them in the past about matters related to diplomacy, which Yang said amounted to “asking the devil for the cure.”

Yang said he hoped that Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and national security agencies would make sure to list these people as Taiwan’s unwelcome guests.

He emphasized that the U.S. is Taiwan’s most important ally, yet there are also Americans who are drawn to the side of China. Therefore, Taiwan should not embrace the wrong people. However, he did not identify who he deemed “wrong people” in the article.

Yang proposed ushering in people like Professor Jerome Cohen to help Taiwan discern subversive people who are actually China’s cohorts and accessories. He also recommended Steve Yates, who visited Taiwan not long ago, saying his ability to discern wrong people is also remarkable and suggesting that the MOFA consult them in this regard to cut down on making mistakes.