WASHINGTON (AP) — Food and Drug Administration sampling has found nonstick compounds called "forever chemicals" in some foods.

The FDA presented the unreleased results at a science conference in Finland last week. The Environmental Defense Fund and the Environmental Working Group obtained the results and provided them to The Associated Press.

The findings came from a 2017 sampling of shopping basket goods for manmade compounds called PFAS, which are used in firefighting foam and in nonstick and stain-resistant products and are predicted to take thousands of years to degrade.

Federal toxicologists say some PFAS compounds pose a higher health risk than previously thought. Many states are demanding federal regulation.

FDA sampling shows PFAS in some meat and fish at levels well above federal recommendations for water. The agency says it didn't consider that a likely threat.