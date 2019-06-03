DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic White House hopeful Cory Booker is rolling out his Iowa steering committee, a team of activists and operatives that features a party powerbroker who played a key role in each of Bill and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns in the state.

Powerbroker Jerry Crawford is one of 10 Iowa activists, operatives and elected officials who plan to provide strategic advice and operational support to the New Jersey U.S. senator's 2020 campaign as part of his Iowa steering committee, being rolled out Monday.

The group includes four other previously unannounced endorsers: former Iowa state House minority leader Rep. Mark Smith and city councilmembers Dale Todd of Cedar Rapids, Mazahir Salih of Iowa City and Bruce Teague of Iowa City.