BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Monday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (10), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia and Lucie Hradecka (10), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Bu Yunchaokete (8), China, def. Martin Breysach, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, def. Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-1, 6-2.