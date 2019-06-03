US President Donald Trump landed in the UK on Monday for a state visit likely to be overshadowed by his controversial recent remarks on Brexit. Large protests were also expected to denounce his visit, just as they did during his trip to Britain last year.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump were scheduled to attend a banquet at Buckingham Palace given by Queen Elizabeth, have tea with Prince Charles, and participate in D-Day commemorations. President Trump is also due to hold private talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, who is stepping down on June 7 after failing to get support for her Brexit plan.

Several high-level opposition politicians have announced their intention to skip the banquet in protest of Trump's antagonistic rhetoric. Recently, Trump suggested that Britain walk away from Brexit talks and refuse to pay the £39 billion (45 billion euros, $50 billion) divorce fee May has already agreed to.

'Entirely unacceptable interference'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn decried Trump's comments as an "entirely unacceptable interference in our democracy." Corbyn has also slammed the way the government has rolled out the red carpet for a man who "rips up vital international treaties, backs climate change denial and uses racist and misogynist rhetoric."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan even called it "un-British" to "roll out the red carpet" for Trump in an op-ed for daily The Guardian. In a Twitter post, he claims Trump's "behavior flies in the face of ideals America was founded upon."

Trump recently apparently referred to a member of the royal family, the American-born Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, as "nasty" when he became aware she had heavily criticized him before her marriage to Prince Harry. He, however, denies he called Markle that.

Khan, on the other hand, he openly called "nasty" on Twitter as he arrived in London, accusing the mayor of being "'nasty' to the visiting president of the United States." He went on to call Khan a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

Prime Minister May, however, was keen to put a positive spin on the visit, praising the long-standing alliance between the two countries.

"Our relationship has underpinned our countries' security and prosperity for many years, and will continue to do so for generations to come," she said.

es/ng (AFP, Reuters)

