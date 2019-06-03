TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With the 30th anniversary of the bloody Tiananmen Massacre looming, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) urged China on Monday (June 3) to "repent" for the brutal crackdown.

With one day left to go until the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, the MAC on Monday issued a statement titled "The CCP must redress the 'June 4th Incident,' sincerely repent, and actively promote Democratic reform," with three major points, including Beijing's lies to the international community, the Chinese Communist Party's inability to respond to "people's thirst for freedom and democracy," and that Taiwan will continue to guide the "democratization of China."

The heading for the first point reads, "Beijing authorities cover up the facts and even lie to the international community." The MAC writes that over the past 30 years since the Tiananmen Massacre, Beijing's authorities blocked information, distorted the truth, and "attempted to cover up the wrong and hide the evil."

Not only did the CCP relentlessly kill its own people 30 years ago, but it is also 30 years later defending the massacre as a "correct decision." However, this aroused international uproar and only serves to prove their claim that "Chinese do not attack Chinese was a big lie," writes the MAC.

The MAC then called on CCP authorities to "face up to historical mistakes, apologize sincerely at an early date, redress the June 4th Incident, and let the June 4th Incident victims rest in peace.

In the second section, the MAC criticized the CCP for the way it monitors and restricts people's freedom and rights and how its "anti-democratic and non-peaceful" actions lack the supervision of checks and balances. The MAC asserted that only when the CCP abandons its hegemonic mentality, promotes democratic political reforms, and allows its citizens to grow independently, will China's government be able to respond to the deep contradictions in society.

In the third section, the MAC said that Taiwan is an "internationally acclaimed model of Chinese democracy in the world." The council pledged that Taiwan will "continue to exert the influence of democratic values in the process of cross-strait exchanges, and support the 'democratization' of China in various ways."

The MAC then wrote that it hopes that people with the lofty ideal at home and abroad will continue to adhere to the June 4th Movement and that "one day the dawn of democracy will come." The statement then closed by reminding the world of China's unjust trial and imprisonment of Taiwanese pro-democracy activist Lee Ming-che (李明哲) and called for his immediate release and safe return to Taiwan.