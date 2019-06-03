TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man holding a bucket was carried away by currents and drowned while trying to cross a swift-flowing river in Taiwan’s central county of Nantou on Sunday, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

A witness said that when he was crossing a bridge spanning the Nankang River in Puli Township, he saw a middle-aged man holding an orange bucket crossing the river, according to CNA. As the currents were swift from an abundance of rain in the mountains in recent days, he thought the man’s behavior was very dangerous.

He said the next thing he saw was the man being dragged down by the force of the current and carried down the stream by the flowing water. He was terrified by the scene and immediately reported the incident to police.

Nantou County Fire Station responded by dispatching members of two branches to the scene, where they began searching downstream from where the man fell down, according to CNA. The search and rescue team found the man about 300 meters downstream from where he fell down, pulled him to shore, and immediately performed CPR on him.

The man was rushed to Puli Christian Hospital, but lost vital signs before arriving at the hospital, and was pronounced dead later in the afternoon, the news outlet reported. His reason for trying to cross the swift-flowing river remained unknown at the time of his death, according to CNA.