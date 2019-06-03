  1. Home
Migrant worker count in Taiwan climbs to 706,000, Indonesians largest group

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/03 17:22

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The number of migrant workers in Taiwan is continuing to climb, with 706,060 workers from foreign countries currently registered, 90 percent of whom are from Indonesia, Vietnam, and Indonesia, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

According to a report released by the DGBAS on Saturday (June 1), the total number of foreign workers in Taiwan climbed to 706,000, an increase of 3.3 percent over the same period last year. The top three nationalities currently working in Taiwan in order of population numbers are Indonesians at 271,000 (38.4 percent), Vietnamese at 221,000 (31.4 percent), and Filipinos at 154,000 (21.8 percent).

In terms of gender, women account for the majority, at 385,000 workers (54.6 percent), while there are 321,000 male workers (45.4 percent).

As for field of work, 447,000 (63.3 percent) worked in manufacturing, construction, and agriculture. Over 70 percent of workers in these sectors are male and 76.2 percent are under the age of 35.

The next largest field was domestic care and service, accounting for 259,144 (36.7 percent) workers. Of this group, 99.3 percent are women, and 50 percent are aged between 35 and 44.

The cities with the most migrant workers involved in manufacturing, construction, and agriculture were Taoyuan (91,000), Taichung (78,000), and New Taipei City (56,000). The cities with the most migrant workers involved in domestic care and services were Taipei at 44,000 and New Taipei City at 43,000.
