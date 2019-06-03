Hot weather will prevail in parts of Taiwan on Monday, with three municipalities experiencing temperatures of over 36 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said, issuing a "yellow" heat warning for the three areas.



The "yellow" warning, which signifies temperatures of more than 36 degrees Celsius in a single day, was issued for Taipei and Kaohsiung cities and Taitung County.



In Taipei, daytime temperatures on Monday are expected to stay high due to the city's location in a basin where heat is not easily dispelled, the CWB said. On Sunday, temperature highs in the capital city hit 36.6 degrees, a new high so far during the current summer time.



A lack of conditions to disperse heat will also result in high daytime temperatures in Kaohsiung, the CWB said.



In Taitung, the high temperatures will be caused by foehn winds, which are hot, dry and strong downslope winds, the CWB said.



Elsewhere in Taiwan, daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 32 and 34 degrees Monday, similar to the previous day.



The weather bureau said said afternoon thundershowers are likely in the northern half of Taiwan on Monday, particularly in mountainous areas of New Taipei and Yilan.



The CWB also warned of foggy conditions that might cause low visibility and disrupt transportation schedules in Kinmen and Matsu islands.



Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said a weather front was hovering north of Taiwan and was likely to directly affect the whole country Monday.



Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said the air quality was good in parts of northern and central Taiwan, Yulin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, and Yilan, Hualien and Taitung in the east on Monday.



Fair air quality was seen in some other parts of northern Taiwan as well as in Matsu, according to the EPA's Air Quality Index.