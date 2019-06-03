TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre rapidly approaches on June 4, the Trade Office of Taiwan in Munich Germany, Taiwan's de facto embassy in Germany, on Saturday (June 1) called on like-minded countries to support its liberal democracy.

On Saturday, Taiwan's trade office Facebook page Taiwan in München posted a cartoon recreation of the famous Tank Man photo. In the Taiwan in München version, three bulbous pandas can be seen riding atop three tanks with the red communist star on them as their gun barrels point at a Formosan black bear, which is standing with one suitcase reading "Democracy," while another reads "Peace."

The photo was preceded with a caption written in German, Chinese and English which reminded readers of China's bloody crackdown against student protestors 30 years ago. It then wrote that Chinese President Xi Jin Ping, in a speech earlier this year, threatened to use force to annex Taiwan.

The office then called on China to recognize Taiwan and the commitment of its citizens to freedom and democracy and to settle differences peacefully. It then closed by calling on "like-minded countries" to support Taiwan in the wake of China's increasing military threats against the country.

The following is the full text of the office's message:

"Thirty years ago, China violently crushed a peaceful democratic movement among students. Thirty years later, China is threatening democratic Taiwan with violent unification, as China's President Xi openly threatened Taiwan on 2 January 2019. As a liberal democracy Taiwan respects human rights and the equality of all people. China must face the reality of the existence of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and respect the commitment of the 23 million people of Taiwan to freedom and democracy and handle cross-strait differences peacefully. Facing increasingly martial tones from China, Taiwan appeals to all like-minded countries to support its liberal democracy."

The original iconic photo was taken a day after the massacre when an unidentified Chinese man stood in front of a column of tanks to block them from proceeding on Chang'an Avenue on the north edge of Tiananmen Square. As the tanks were departing the square after shots were heard, the man suddenly walked in front of the lead tank, causing the driver to halt the massive military machine.

The man then hopped on top of the tank and exchanged words with the driver. After hopping off, the tank started moving forward again, but the man again moved in front of it, causing it and the tanks behind it to halt again.

The man was later seen being whisked away by two figures dressed in blue into a nearby crowd. To this day, the man's identity and fate remain unknown.



Tank Man. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)