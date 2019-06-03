TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) first and only televised event for its two presidential primary contenders will be organized on Saturday (June 8), before the public poll kicks off two days later.

The two DPP presidential hopefuls, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Premier William Lai (賴清德), will meet publicly on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a televised stumping where they will address the nation and deliver their election speeches, reported Central News Agency.

Lee Tui-chih (李退之), spokesperson for Lai’s camp, said Lai was once part of the Tsai administration so he will not confront Tsai as an opponent.

Instead, Lai will focus on his experience in working as a lawmaker, city mayor, and premier, said Lee. Lai’s understanding of the needs of people and his ability to solve problems have widely been recognized, he added.

Ruan Jhao-syong (阮昭雄), spokesperson for Tsai’s camp during the primary, said the president will emphasize the administration’s achievements in various issues regarding the nation’s economy and people’s livelihood.

The ruling DPP decided in a leadership meeting last Wednesday that landline and cellphone survey samples will each account for 50 percent of the final primary poll. The poll will compare Tsai or Lai with potential opponents in the later presidential race, specifically Kuomintang’s (KMT) Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and independent Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

In a rally held in Taipei last Saturday (June 1), Han spoke to thousands of emotional supporters that he would run for the president. The Taipei mayor, though continues to refrain from announcing his presidential bid, has long embarked on trips across the island in an obvious attempt to gain more support outside of the capital.