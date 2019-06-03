Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 002 140 020—9 12 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 520—7 9 2

Odorizzi, Magill (7), R.Harper (7), Parker (7), Rogers (9) and Garver; Yarbrough, Roe (8), Drake (9) and Zunino. W_Odorizzi 8-2. L_Yarbrough 4-2. Sv_Rogers (5). HRs_Minnesota, Schoop (11). Tampa Bay, Arroyo (2).

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 6 0 Chicago 000 100 01x—2 5 0

Plesac, J.Smith (8), A.Cole (8) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Giolito, Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Giolito 8-1. L_Plesac 0-1. Sv_Colome (12). HRs_Chicago, Anderson (9).

Kansas City 000 001 000—1 10 0 Texas 010 020 02x—5 11 0

Keller, Barlow (8), Diekman (8) and Gallagher; Sampson, Springs (8), Miller (8), Chavez (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Sampson 4-3. L_Keller 3-7. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (15).

Los Angeles 070 051 000—13 15 0 Seattle 020 001 000— 3 5 3

Suarez, No.Ramirez (6), C.Allen (8), Walsh (9) and Garneau; Gonzales, Sadzeck (5), Bradford (6), Biddle (8), T.Murphy (9) and Narvaez. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Gonzales 5-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (1), Pujols (11). Seattle, Seager (1).

Houston 100 020 100 002—6 11 0 Oakland 020 000 110 000—4 10 2

(12 innings)

G.Cole, Harris (7), Pressly (8), H.Rondon (9), R.Osuna (10), James (11) and Stubbs; Bassitt, Buchter (7), Hendriks (7), Treinen (9), Trivino (11), Wang (12) and Hundley, Phegley. W_James 3-0. L_Trivino 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (16), Profar (9), Grossman (4), Laureano (7).

Boston 110 100 320—8 13 1 New York 000 200 030—5 8 1

Price, Hembree (7), Barnes (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez; Sabathia, Cessa (7), Hale (8) and Romine. W_Price 3-2. L_Sabathia 3-2. Sv_Workman (2). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (12), Martinez (12). New York, Voit (15).

INTERLEAGUE San Francisco 000 221 120—8 11 0 Baltimore 100 000 000—1 4 1

Samardzija, Moronta (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt; Ynoa, Kline (6), Straily (7) and Severino. W_Samardzija 3-4. L_Ynoa 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (7), Crawford 2 (5). Baltimore, Mancini (12).

Detroit 000 000 031—4 9 3 Atlanta 002 010 04x—7 7 1

Boyd, Ni.Ramirez (6), J.Jimenez (8), Hardy (8) and Greiner; Teheran, Swarzak (6), Newcomb (7), Winkler (7), Webb (8), Toussaint (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 3-0. L_J.Jimenez 2-3. HRs_Detroit, Stewart (4), Jones (6), Greiner (5). Atlanta, Swanson (12).

Toronto 100 000 000—1 6 0 Colorado 111 001 10x—5 9 1

Sanchez, Shafer (7), Pannone (8) and Maile; Senzatela, Bettis (7), Dunn (8), Diaz (8), Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_Senzatela 4-4. L_Sanchez 3-6. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (16), Iannetta (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 012 010 000—4 9 3 Pittsburgh 001 100 000—2 8 0

Davies, Claudio (9), Burnes (9) and Pina; Lyles, Liriano (7), Crick (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and Stallings. W_Davies 6-0. L_Lyles 5-3. Sv_Burnes (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (7).

Washington 100 100 020—4 9 0 Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 3 1

Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Gray, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), Hernandez (7), R.Iglesias (8), Peralta (9) and Barnhart. W_Scherzer 3-5. L_Gray 2-5. Sv_Doolittle (12).

Chicago 000 000 001—1 3 1 St. Louis 000 010 01x—2 4 0

Hamels, Brach (8), Montgomery (8) and Contreras; Wainwright, Jor.Hicks (9), Gant (9) and Knizner. W_Wainwright 5-5. L_Hamels 4-2. Sv_Gant (3).

New York 010 000 000—1 6 1 Arizona 300 020 02x—7 10 0

Matz, Font (7), Santiago (8), Bashlor (8) and Ramos; M.Kelly, Bradley (8), Crichton (9) and C.Kelly. W_M.Kelly 5-6. L_Matz 4-4. HRs_New York, Ramos (6). Arizona, Marte (14), Escobar (15).

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 3 1 Los Angeles 000 000 17x—8 10 0

Pivetta, Velasquez (7), E.Garcia (7), Rios (8) and Realmuto; Hill, P.Baez (8), J.Kelly (9) and R.Martin. W_Hill 2-1. L_Velasquez 2-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (18), Freese (6).

Miami 021 220 200—9 13 0 San Diego 000 000 102—3 4 0

Richards, Chen (6), J.Garcia (8), Brigham (9) and Alfaro; Strahm, Wisler (5), Wingenter (8), France (9) and A.Allen. W_Richards 3-5. L_Strahm 2-5. HRs_Miami, Alfaro (9), Cooper (4). San Diego, Renfroe 2 (17).