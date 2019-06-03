  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/03 10:54
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 41 157 27 56 .357
Polanco Min 55 219 38 74 .338
TAnderson ChW 52 197 32 65 .330
Brantley Hou 58 225 30 74 .329
Fletcher LAA 57 201 32 65 .323
Devers Bos 58 225 41 71 .316
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
LeMahieu NYY 53 209 37 65 .311
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Pham TB 53 203 26 62 .305
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; 6 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 tied at 39.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.