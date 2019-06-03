Taipei, June 2 (CNA) The Taiwanese graduate who waved a Republic of China flag at the May 30 commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is one step closer to his dream of becoming an F-16 pilot.



Liu Hsin-hsueh (劉欣學), the only Taiwanese among 991 graduates from the U.S. and 10 foreign nations in the USAFA Class of 2019, will be conferred with the rank of second lieutenant after his return to become an Air Force officer and begin his training as a pilot, according to military sources.



The cadet, who will also graduate from Taiwan's Air Force Academy in late June, will start training with a T-34 Mentor and a AT-3 advanced jet trainer before his training with one of the nation's three on-duty jet fighters, F-16s, Mirage 2000s and IDFs, the sources said Sunday.



"Flying a jet fighter" was Liu's dream when he was a high school student in Taichung, one of his teachers recalled.



Liu graduated from Taichung Municipal Hui Wen High School in 2014, the same year he passed tests to enroll at the Republic of China Air Force Academy.



In June 2015, he was selected to receive training at USAFA for four years paid for by the government.



In the United States, Liu saw the capabilities of F-16s, which made him determined to become an F-16 pilot, he said in an interview with Hui Wen school newspaper earlier this year.



Liu featured in local media coverage after he was filmed standing up and waving the national flag in the crowd of graduates.



On her Facebook page, President Tai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said late Saturday night that she saw Liu shake hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at the USAFA commencement ceremony.



"When the name of Taiwan was called and the flag of the Republic of China flew in the air, the world saw the glory of our military," wrote Tsai.



She expressed thanks to military personnel for their service to the country and efforts to win honor for it. She also extend congratulations to the Taiwanese who graduated from American military academies this year, including Liu.



"Thank you for bringing the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the world," Tsai posted.



After his return, Liu will attend the joint commencement ceremony of Taiwan's Naval Air Force, and Military Academies in late June, when he will be conferred by President Tsai with the officer rank of second lieutenant, according to military sources.



For decades, Taiwan has sent its military personnel to the United States for advanced study and training.



In the absence of official diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Taiwan, such programs were rarely made public until recently.



In April, the U.S. publicly mentioned its training of Taiwanese pilots, when it announced a US$500 million package meant for "the continuation of a pilot training program and maintenance/logistics support for F-16 aircraft currently at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona."



Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense later posted a video on its Facebook page, showing Taiwanese F-16 pilots in training at Luke Air Force Base in 1997, considered as a highly sensitive operation at that time.