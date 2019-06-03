  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/03 08:09
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 1 .750
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
Washington 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333
New York 0 2 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 1 .500
Phoenix 1 1 .500
Seattle 2 2 .500
Las Vegas 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 2 .000

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 96, Atlanta 75

Indiana 92, New York 77

Chicago 83, Seattle 79

Minnesota 70, Dallas 67

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 80, Las Vegas 74

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.<