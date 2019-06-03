Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|002
|140
|020—9
|12
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|520—7
|9
|2
Odorizzi, Magill (7), R.Harper (7), Parker (7), Rogers (9) and Garver; Yarbrough, Roe (8), Drake (9) and Zunino. W_Odorizzi 8-2. L_Yarbrough 4-2. Sv_Rogers (5). HRs_Minnesota, Schoop (11). Tampa Bay, Arroyo (2).
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|01x—2
|5
|0
Plesac, J.Smith (8), Cole (8) and R.Perez, Plawecki; Giolito, Bummer (8), Colome (9) and McCann. W_Giolito 8-1. L_Plesac 0-1. Sv_Colome (12). HRs_Chicago, Anderson (9).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|000—1
|10
|0
|Texas
|010
|020
|02x—5
|11
|0
Keller, Barlow (8), Diekman (8) and Gallagher; Sampson, Springs (8), Miller (8), Chavez (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Sampson 4-3. L_Keller 3-7. HRs_Kansas City, Soler (15).
___
|Los Angeles
|070
|051
|000—13
|15
|0
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000—
|3
|5
|3
Suarez, No.Ramirez (6), C.Allen (8), Walsh (9) and Garneau; Gonzales, Sadzeck (5), Bradford (6), Biddle (8), T.Murphy (9) and Narvaez. W_Suarez 1-0. L_Gonzales 5-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Rengifo (1), Pujols (11). Seattle, Seager (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|221
|120—8
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
Samardzija, Moronta (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt; Ynoa, Kline (6), Straily (7) and Severino. W_Samardzija 3-4. L_Ynoa 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (7), Crawford 2 (5). Baltimore, Mancini (12).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|031—4
|9
|3
|Atlanta
|002
|010
|04x—7
|7
|1
Boyd, Ni.Ramirez (6), J.Jimenez (8), Hardy (8) and Greiner; Teheran, Swarzak (6), Newcomb (7), Winkler (7), Webb (8), Toussaint (8), Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Toussaint 3-0. L_J.Jimenez 2-3. HRs_Detroit, Stewart (4), Jones (6), Greiner (5). Atlanta, Swanson (12).
___
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Colorado
|111
|001
|10x—5
|9
|1
Sanchez, Shafer (7), Pannone (8) and Maile; Senzatela, Bettis (7), Dunn (8), Diaz (8), Shaw (9) and Iannetta. W_Senzatela 4-4. L_Sanchez 3-6. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (16), Iannetta (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|012
|010
|000—4
|9
|3
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|000—2
|8
|0
Davies, Claudio (9), Burnes (9) and Pina; Lyles, Liriano (7), Crick (8), Ri.Rodriguez (9) and Stallings. W_Davies 6-0. L_Lyles 5-3. Sv_Burnes (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames (7).
___
|Washington
|100
|100
|020—4
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Gray, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (7), Hernandez (7), R.Iglesias (8), Peralta (9) and Barnhart. W_Scherzer 3-5. L_Gray 2-5. Sv_Doolittle (12).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|01x—2
|4
|0
Hamels, Brach (8), Montgomery (8) and Contreras; Wainwright, Jor.Hicks (9), Gant (9) and Knizner. W_Wainwright 5-5. L_Hamels 4-2. Sv_Gant (3).
___
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Arizona
|300
|020
|02x—7
|10
|0
Matz, Font (7), Santiago (8), Bashlor (8) and Ramos; M.Kelly, Bradley (8), Crichton (9) and C.Kelly. W_M.Kelly 5-6. L_Matz 4-4. HRs_New York, Ramos (6). Arizona, Marte (14), Escobar (15).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|17x—8
|10
|0
Pivetta, Velasquez (7), Garcia (7), Rios (8) and Realmuto; Hill, P.Baez (8), J.Kelly (9) and R.Martin. W_Hill 2-1. L_Velasquez 2-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (18), Freese (6).