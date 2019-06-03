|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Meadows TB
|41
|157
|27
|56
|.357
|Polanco Min
|55
|219
|38
|74
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|57
|219
|30
|73
|.333
|TAnderson ChW
|52
|197
|32
|65
|.330
|Fletcher LAA
|57
|201
|32
|65
|.323
|Devers Bos
|57
|221
|40
|70
|.317
|LeMahieu NYY
|52
|204
|36
|64
|.314
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Reddick Hou
|51
|185
|26
|58
|.314
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Home Runs
GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; 6 tied at 15.
|Runs Batted In
Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Pence, Texas, 39; 4 tied at 38.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.