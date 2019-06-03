  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/03 07:46
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 41 157 27 56 .357
Polanco Min 55 219 38 74 .338
Brantley Hou 57 219 30 73 .333
TAnderson ChW 52 197 32 65 .330
Fletcher LAA 57 201 32 65 .323
Devers Bos 57 221 40 70 .317
LeMahieu NYY 52 204 36 64 .314
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Reddick Hou 51 185 26 58 .314
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; 6 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Abreu, Chicago, 50; Rosario, Minnesota, 49; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Pence, Texas, 39; 4 tied at 38.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.