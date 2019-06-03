BC-SOC--French Standings
BC-SOC--French Standings
By Associated Press
2019/06/03 06:17
Ligue 1
|French Football Standings
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|PSG
|38
|29
|4
|5
|105
|35
|91
|Lille
|38
|22
|9
|7
|68
|33
|75
|Lyon
|38
|21
|9
|8
|70
|47
|72
|Saint-Etienne
|38
|19
|9
|10
|59
|41
|66
|Marseille
|38
|18
|7
|13
|60
|52
|61
|Montpellier
|38
|15
|14
|9
|53
|42
|59
|Nice
|38
|15
|11
|12
|30
|35
|56
|Reims
|38
|13
|16
|9
|39
|42
|55
|Nimes
|38
|15
|8
|15
|57
|58
|53
|Rennes
|38
|13
|13
|12
|55
|52
|52
|Strasbourg
|38
|11
|16
|11
|58
|48
|49
|Nantes
|38
|13
|9
|16
|48
|48
|48
|Angers
|38
|10
|16
|12
|44
|49
|46
|Bordeaux
|38
|10
|11
|17
|34
|42
|41
|Amiens
|38
|9
|11
|18
|31
|52
|38
|Toulouse
|38
|8
|14
|16
|35
|57
|38
|Monaco
|38
|8
|12
|18
|38
|57
|36
|Dijon
|38
|9
|7
|22
|31
|60
|34
|Caen
|38
|7
|12
|19
|29
|54
|33
|Guingamp
|38
|5
|12
|21
|28
|68
|27