|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|Atlanta
|31
|27
|.534
|2
|New York
|28
|30
|.483
|5
|Washington
|25
|33
|.431
|8
|Miami
|20
|36
|.357
|12
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|26
|.559
|—
|Chicago
|31
|25
|.554
|½
|St. Louis
|29
|28
|.509
|3
|Pittsburgh
|28
|29
|.491
|4
|Cincinnati
|27
|31
|.466
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Colorado
|30
|27
|.526
|9
|San Diego
|30
|28
|.517
|9½
|Arizona
|29
|30
|.492
|11
|San Francisco
|24
|34
|.414
|15½
___
|Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 10, 13 innings
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 10, Detroit 5
Washington 5, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 4, Toronto 2
Arizona 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 3
Miami 9, San Diego 3
|Sunday's Games
San Francisco 8, Baltimore 1
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
L.A. Angels (Cahill 2-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Arizona (Ray 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-0) at San Diego (Lauer 4-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.