Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/03 03:06
Ned Carlstrom is shown at his home in Chesapeake, Va., Sunday, June 2, 2019. Carlstrom told The Associated Press on Sunday that he locked eyes with t

A member of the FBI works outside an entrance to a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. D

Law enforcement officials walk down a ramp to enter a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va

This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday's shooting at a municipal building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A man who survived a shooting at a Virginia Beach government building says he initially thought it was a drill for city employees — in part because he crossed paths with the gunman three times without getting shot.

Ned Carlstrom told The Associated Press on Sunday that he locked eyes with the shooter, DeWayne Craddock, twice but didn't exchange any words. He can only guess why Craddock killed 12 people but spared him, never even pointing a gun at him.

Carlstrom said he initially thought Craddock was pretending to be an active shooter for a drill because his gun looked like a prop, and he didn't point it at him.

Reality set in when Carlstrom looked outside and saw police officers drag away a fatally wounded contractor.