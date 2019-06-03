ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Guido Migliozzi won the Belgian Knockout for his second European Tour victory of the season on Sunday, making birdie on the fifth hole for a two-shot swing that carried him to a four-shot victory over Darius van Driel in the final round.

Migliozzi, who was in qualifying school in November, has two titles in 20 starts and is No. 21 in the Race to Dubai.

The Italian advanced in the nine-hole medal matches at Rinkven International Golf Club by beating Bernd Wiesberger in the quarterfinals and Ewen Ferguson in the semifinals. Van Driel had defeated Matthew Southgate and Gregory Havret.

Migliozzi never trailed in the final match. He built a two-shot lead with his birdie on No. 5 as van Driel made bogey, and then van Driel bogeyed the par-3 sixth to fall three shots behind with three to play.

Migliozzi joins Kurt Kitayama as two-time winners on the European Tour this year after coming through Q-school.

