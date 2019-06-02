  1. Home
Belgian Knockout Results

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/02 23:48
Sunday
Rinkven International Golf Club
Antwerp, Belgium
Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71
9-Hole Stroke-Play Matches
Quarterfinals

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands, def. Matthew Southgate, England, -2 to -1.

Gregory Havret, France, def. Marcel Siem, Germany, -3 to +2.

Guido Migliozzi, Italy, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Austria, -2 to -1.

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, def. Gavin Green, Malaysia, -1 to par.

Semifinals

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands, def. Gregory Havret, France, -1 to +1.

Guido Migliozzi, Italy, def. Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, -3 to par.

Third Place

Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, def. Gregory Havret, France, -3 to +1.

Final

Guido Migliozzi, Italy, def. Darius Van Driel, Netherlands, -3 to +1.