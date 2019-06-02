Belgian Knockout Results

|Sunday
|Rinkven International Golf Club
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Yardage: 6,924; Par: 71
|9-Hole Stroke-Play Matches
|Quarterfinals
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands, def. Matthew Southgate, England, -2 to -1.
Gregory Havret, France, def. Marcel Siem, Germany, -3 to +2.
Guido Migliozzi, Italy, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Austria, -2 to -1.
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, def. Gavin Green, Malaysia, -1 to par.
|Semifinals
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands, def. Gregory Havret, France, -1 to +1.
Guido Migliozzi, Italy, def. Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, -3 to par.
|Third Place
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland, def. Gregory Havret, France, -3 to +1.
|Final
Guido Migliozzi, Italy, def. Darius Van Driel, Netherlands, -3 to +1.