This combination of photos provided by the City of Virginia Beach on Saturday, June 1, 2019 shows victims of Friday's shooting at a municipal building
Lisa Dunaway, center, of Virginia Beach, Va., holds hands with gatherers during a vigil in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia
Sandra Deadwyler, left, participates in a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Bridge Church in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019, in
Virginia Beach, Va., council member Sabrina Wooten holds her hand out as she sings during a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal build
Joseph Scott attends a vigil in response to a shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. Scott, an engineering t
People gather to pray during a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtim
People gather for a vigil in response to a fatal shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, 2019. A longtime city empl
Virginia Beach city manager Dave Hansen speaks at a news conference on a shooting at a municipal building, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach,
Boards secure the front door to the home of shooting suspect DeWayne Craddock, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va., following a police raid
An American flag that is part of a makeshift memorial stands at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building that was the scene of a s
Rich Lindgren, of Virginia Beach, Va., places American flags at a makeshift memorial at the edge of a police cordon in front of a municipal building t
A member of an FBI works in a parking lot outside a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va
A vehicle belonging to suspect DeWayne Craddock is removed from a parking lot outside a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Saturday,
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly Virginia Beach shooting (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The suspected gunman in a Virginia Beach massacre that killed 12 had notified a superior of his intention to resign.
City manager Dave Hansen said at a news conference Sunday that "the perpetrator's performance was satisfactory" and that he was an employee "in good standing" at the Virginia Beach city department where he worked.
Hansen said in response to a reporter's question that the shooter had notified his chain of command of his intention to quit his job via email on Friday, hours before the shooting.
Authorities have identified 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock as the shooter at the municipal building on Friday afternoon. He worked in the city's utilities department as an engineer.
He was killed following a gun battle with police.
Police Chief James Cervera said he had "no information" to lead to the conclusion that the suspect had targeted anyone specifically.
___
The 12 people killed in Friday's mass shooting included 11 city employees who had served Virginia Beach for more than 150 years in total.
City officials honored the victims in a somber slideshow shared Saturday, the same day Police Chief James Cervera identified the assailant as DeWayne Craddock, an engineer with the city's utilities department. He was killed in a gun battle with police officers.
Another media briefing regarding the shooting at the municipal center is scheduled for Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
Virginia Beach officials have said they will only utter Craddock's name once, employing an increasingly common public information strategy aimed at limiting mass shooters' platforms and preventing copycat shootings.
Four other people were injured in the shooting, including three who remain hospitalized in critical condition.