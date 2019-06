BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Donna Vekic (23), Croatia, 6-2, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 6-2, 6-0.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (8), Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Robin Haase (14), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Rohan Bopanna, India and Marius Copil, Romania, 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France and Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus and Ashleigh Barty (11), Australia, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Third Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Amandine Hesse, France and Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Gauthier Onclin, Belgium, def. Gustavo Heide, Brazil, 6-1, 6-3.

Nicolas Tepmahc, France, def. William Grant, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Peter Makk, Hungary, def. Shunsuke Mitsui (14), Japan, 6-1, 7-5.

Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Christian Lerby, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Thiago Agustin Tirante (5), Argentina, def. Cannon Kingsley, United States, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Mateus de Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-4.

Filip Cristian Jianu (15), Romania, def. Francesco Passaro, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Liam Draxl (11), Canada, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Emilio Nava (6), United States, def. Youcef Rihane, Algeria, 6-2, 6-3.

Keisuke Saitoh, Japan, def. Nini Gabriel Dica, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.

Taha Baadi, Canada, def. Lilian Marmousez, France, 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.

Giulio Zeppieri (12), Italy, def. Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-2.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Kyrian Jacquet, France, def. Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen, Argentina, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Tyler Zink, United States, 7-6, 6-2.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Sohyun Park (15), Republic of Korea, def. Savannah Broadus, United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

Alina Charaeva (11), Russia, def. Celia Belle Mohr, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Priska Madelyn Nugroho, Indonesia, def. Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain, 7-5, 7-6.

Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, def. Anastasia Tikhonova (13), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Melania Delai, Italy, def. Julie Belgraver, Netherlands, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Aubane Droguet, France, def. Fruhvirtova Linda, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Helene Pellicano (16), Malta, def. Lea Ma, United States, 6-3, 3-1, ret.

Daria Snigur, Ukraine, def. Alexandra Vecic, Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Diane Parry (2), France, def. Daria Frayman, Russia, 6-2, 6-2.