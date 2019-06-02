PARIS (AP) — Fiji clinched the world rugby sevens series when it beat nearest rival the United States 33-14 in the Paris Sevens semifinals on Sunday.

The title is the fourth for the Olympic champion, beside 2006, 2015, and 2016.

Fiji came to the series-ender at Stade Jean Bouin Paris leading the U.S. by only two points overall, and both teams reached the semifinals unbeaten.

The U.S., though, had to overcome Kenya 19-14 from 14-0 down in the earlier quarterfinals, while Fiji dispatched tournament host France 24-5.

The semifinal showdown was lopsided, too.

Fiji rushed to 12-0 on tries by Meli Derenalagi and Sevuloni Mocenacagi.

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai, instrumental in both tries, then received a yellow card for a failed intercept, and the U.S. took advantage with a Carlin Isles try, moments after he mucked up one for running out of the in goal.

Tuwai returned just before the break to score from an incredible offload by Josua Vakurinabili and make it 19-7.

Vilimoni Botitu then intercepted Madison Hughes for 26-7 to end the game as a contest, although the teams finished with another try each.

The U.S. will at least complete the series second, its highest finish ever.

Fiji will meet in the final archrival New Zealand, which beat South Africa 33-7 in the other semifinal.

