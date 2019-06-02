BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 2 1 .667 — Indiana 2 1 .667 — Chicago 1 1 .500 ½ Washington 1 1 .500 ½ Atlanta 1 2 .333 1 New York 0 2 .000 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Minnesota 3 0 1.000 — Las Vegas 1 1 .500 1½ Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1½ Phoenix 1 1 .500 1½ Seattle 2 2 .500 1½ Dallas 0 2 .000 2½

Saturday's Games

Washington 96, Atlanta 75

Indiana 92, New York 77

Chicago 83, Seattle 79

Minnesota 70, Dallas 67

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.<