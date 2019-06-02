BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/02 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 1 .667
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Washington 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 2 .333 1
New York 0 2 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000
Las Vegas 1 1 .500
Los Angeles 1 1 .500
Phoenix 1 1 .500
Seattle 2 2 .500
Dallas 0 2 .000

___

Saturday's Games

Washington 96, Atlanta 75

Indiana 92, New York 77

Chicago 83, Seattle 79

Minnesota 70, Dallas 67

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.<