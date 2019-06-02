MOSCOW (AP) — Russian gay rights activists and cultural figures are criticizing the local distributor of a new movie about Elton John for cutting scenes depicting homosexual activity and drug use.

The deletions became known last week after a Moscow screening of the film "Rocketman."

The Moscow movie theater Pioner, noted for its adventurous programming, says it will ask for an original cut of the movie with Russian subtitles. But the theater said Sunday it had not received a response from the distributor.

Russian news agencies reported the distribution company said the scenes were cut to conform with Russian law but that the Ministry of Culture said it was not involved in the decision.

The Russian LGBT Network said in a Facebook statement "in this way, the Russian distributor indirectly supports homophobia."