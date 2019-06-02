  1. Home
  2. Politics

Visiting US senator pledges to continue promoting Taiwan-US relationship

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, who revived the Taipei Act last month, said he will continue to promote visits of high-level U.S. officials to Taiwan

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2019/06/02 20:42
U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (Source: CNA)

U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (Source: CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Cory Gardner said Sunday (June 2) in Taipei he will continue pushing for pro-Taiwan bills or resolutions in the U.S. Congress, including the Taipei Act, which promotes Taiwan’s participation in the international community.

The senator from the Republican Party is visiting Taiwan for the fourth time from Sunday to Monday to meet with the Taiwan authorities.

“Today we had an opportunity to talk about trade and security relationship” between Taiwan and the United States, said Gardner at a press conference held after meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Secretary-General to the National Security Council David Lee (李大維) in the afternoon.

Speaking about the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act, or the Taipei Act, which was re-introduced by Gardner on May 23, Tsai said the bill shows that the relationship between Taiwan and the United States has become even more robust and is in its best state in decades.

The bill, first introduced in 2018 but failed to pass the Senate last year, requires the U.S. administration to engage with governments around the world to support Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition and strengthen unofficial ties with Taiwan.

“The bill has received bipartisan support in the Congress,” emphasized Gardner, adding that he will continue to push for the passage of the bill.

The Senator also stressed his long-term efforts in the Congress to ensure that Taiwan’s voice is represented in international organizations, and to promote visits of high-level U.S. officials to Taiwan.

Asked about whether he anticipates changes to Taiwan-U.S. relationship if a pro-China candidate is elected Taiwan president in next year’s election, the senator, who commended President Tsai’s leadership at the beginning of his remarks, emphasized that the island nation’s future leader must be decided by the people of Taiwan.

“Our relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA),” said Gardner. The U.S. has concerns over China’s trade practices and human rights records, and its relationship with China will not be affected by interference in the sovereignty of any nations, he added.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Cory Gardner
AIT
Tsai Ing-wen
MOFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan President will not necessarily defeat ex-Premier Lai: polling expert
Taiwan President will not necessarily defeat ex-Premier Lai: polling expert
2019/06/01 17:17
Taiwan President Tsai and ex-Premier Lai likely to present views on TV on June 8
Taiwan President Tsai and ex-Premier Lai likely to present views on TV on June 8
2019/05/30 19:34
US Senator Cory Gardner to visit Taiwan
US Senator Cory Gardner to visit Taiwan
2019/05/30 14:05
Global leaders attend Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum
Global leaders attend Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum
2019/05/30 12:46
US State Dept. advisor for children's issues visits Taiwan
US State Dept. advisor for children's issues visits Taiwan
2019/05/30 11:49