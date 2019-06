BC-TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Anastasija Sevastova (12), Latvia, 6-2, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Guido Pella, Argentina and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France and Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Su-Wei Hsieh (3), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-1.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Nicolas Tepmahc, France, def. William Grant, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Peter Makk, Hungary, def. Shunsuke Mitsui (14), Japan, 6-1, 7-5.

Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, def. Christian Lerby, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.

Filip Cristian Jianu (15), Romania, def. Francesco Passaro, Italy, 6-3, 6-1.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Caijsa Wilda Hennemann, Sweden, def. Anastasia Tikhonova (13), Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Emma Navarro (8), United States, def. Adrienn Nagy, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.