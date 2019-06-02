  1. Home
  2. Culture

New immigrants in Taiwan make zongzi for Dragon Boat Festival

The event is part of the government’s effort to acquaint new immigrants with local culture

By Wen Lee, Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/02 17:51
Photo/Global News to New Immigrants

Photo/Global News to New Immigrants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) held an event marking the Dragon Boat Festival in Taoyuan on Saturday (June 1) for Taiwan’s new immigrants, featuring hands-on activities that allowed them to learn more about the country’s customs.

The event began with a dance performance presented by a group of new immigrants. The dance was followed by an interactive session featuring exciting kids and mascots from the Garlic Family (蒜頭家族) of the Audiovisual Communication Foundation (中華視聽傳播基金會).

As befitting the festival, participants tried their hands at wrapping zongzi, or rice dumplings, in Thai style. The Thai-style sweet zongzi are stuffed with glutinous rice mixed with coconut milk, which is quite different from those generally made in Taiwan. There was also a sampling session offering Vietnamese, and Taiwanese style zongzi.

Another highlight was an egg-balancing activity, which is often practiced during the Dragon Boat Festival. Children of the immigrant families were enthusiastically engaged in the activity. It was made even more fun by painting the eggs with various colors.

The NIA stated that it will continue to jointly hold such events with local governments and NGOs that help the immigrants adjust to Taiwan's society. The immigration authority also took the opportunity to promote the Global News for New Immigrants (新住民全球新聞網), a website dedicated to providing information on what’s happening around Taiwan in Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesia, Filipino, and Thai languages.
new immigrant
Dragon Boat Festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Government: 115 days off in 2020, including 7 days for the Lunar New Year
Taiwan Government: 115 days off in 2020, including 7 days for the Lunar New Year
2019/05/01 14:33
Forum in Taipei aims to help new immigrants adjust to life in Taiwan
Forum in Taipei aims to help new immigrants adjust to life in Taiwan
2018/12/01 15:20
Taiwan National Immigration Agency’s ‘new generation’ awarded in graduation ceremony today
Taiwan National Immigration Agency’s ‘new generation’ awarded in graduation ceremony today
2018/11/23 15:36
Taiwan’s Keelung City holds new immigrant fashion show
Taiwan’s Keelung City holds new immigrant fashion show
2018/10/29 16:35
Taiwan's Yunlin to launch new radio program for new immigrants
Taiwan's Yunlin to launch new radio program for new immigrants
2018/09/19 15:47