TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese flag made an appearance at the 2019 graduation ceremony of the United States Air Force Academy this past week (May 30).

Taiwan was identified as a nation by one U.S. Air Force official presiding over the ceremony, when he introduced the graduating cadets from 10 foreign nations including Taiwan.

“We are also pleased to have in the class graduates from ten foreign nations. They will stand as I recognize their nations. We have students representing the nation of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Tunisia.”

When the officer called out Taiwan, a member of the graduating class presumed to be the Taiwanese national unfurled the Taiwanese flag in the crowd.

In addition to the flag carried by the cadet, Taiwan’s national flag could also be seen on the stage next to the flags of other nations. U.S. President Donald Trump joined a photo with some of the servicemen and servicewomen on the stage following the ceremony, which happened to include the Taiwanese flag.



The photo was later shared to the White House’s Instagram account.



(White House Instagram)